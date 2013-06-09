List of top 2013 Tony Awards winners
Top winners at the 2013 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Play: "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."
Best Musical: "Kinky Boots."
Best Book of a Musical: "Matilda the Musical."
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "Kinky Boots."
Best Revival of a Play: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
Best Revival of a Musical: "Pippin."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Tracy Letts, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
Best Performance by an Actress in Leading Role in a Play: Cicely Tyson, "The Trip to Bountiful."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Porter, "Kinky Boots."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patina Miller, "Pippin."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Courtney B. Vance, "Lucky Guy."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Judith Light, "The Assembled Parties."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gabriel Ebert, "Matilda the Musical."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrea Martin, "Pippin."
