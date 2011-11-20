List of winners at the American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- List of winners at Sunday's 39th annual American Music Awards, presented at the Nokia Theatre:
— Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns
— Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
— Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton
— Country Band, Duo or Group: Lady Antebellum
— Country Album: Taylor Swift, "Speak Now"
— Latin Artist: Jennifer Lopez
— Pop/Rock Female Artist: Adele
— Pop/Rock Male Artist: Bruno Mars
— Pop/Rock Band, Duo or Group: Maroon 5
— Pop/Rock Album: Adele, "21"
— Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
— Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday"
— Soul/R&B Female Artist: Beyonce
— Soul/R&B Male Artist: Usher
— Soul/R&B Album: Rihanna, "Loud."
— Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
— Sprint New Artist of the Year: Hot Chelle Rae
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 24, 2018 2018 Kids Choice Awards: Stars on the red carpet