LOS ANGELES (AP) -- List of winners at Sunday's 39th annual American Music Awards, presented at the Nokia Theatre:

— Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns

— Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

— Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton

— Country Band, Duo or Group: Lady Antebellum

— Country Album: Taylor Swift, "Speak Now"

— Latin Artist: Jennifer Lopez

— Pop/Rock Female Artist: Adele

— Pop/Rock Male Artist: Bruno Mars

— Pop/Rock Band, Duo or Group: Maroon 5

— Pop/Rock Album: Adele, "21"

— Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

— Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday"

— Soul/R&B Female Artist: Beyonce

— Soul/R&B Male Artist: Usher

— Soul/R&B Album: Rihanna, "Loud."

— Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

— Sprint New Artist of the Year: Hot Chelle Rae