NEW YORK (AP) -- Select winners from the 2012 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Choreography: Christopher Gattelli, "Newsies."

Orchestration: Martin Lowe, "Once."

Book of a Musical: Enda Walsh, "Newsies."

Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Judith Light, "Other Desert Cities."

Sound Design of a Musical: Clive Goodwin, "Once."

Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Michael McGrath, "Nice Work If You Can Get It."

Sound Design of a Play: Darron L. West, "Peter and the Starcatcher."

Direction of a Musical: John Tiffany, "Once."

Direction of Play: Mike Nichols, "Death of a Salesman."

Best Costume Design of a Play: Paloma Young, "Peter and the Starcatcher."