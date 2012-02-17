List of winners of the 43rd annual Image Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Winners of the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards, presented Friday in Los Angeles:
Motion Pictures:
Motion Picture: "The Help"
Actor in a motion picture: Laz Alonso, "Jumping the Broom"
Actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, "The Help"
Supporting actor in a motion picture: Mike Epps, "Jumping the Broom"
Supporting actress in a motion picture: Octavia Spencer, "The Help"
Independent motion picture: "Pariah"
Foreign motion picture: "In the Land of Blood and Honey"
Documentary, theatrical or television: "Sing Your Song"
Television:
Comedy series: "Tyler Perry's House of Payne"
Actor in a comedy series: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Reed Between the Lines"
Actress in a comedy series: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Reed Between the Lines"
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Nick Cannon, "Up All Night"
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Keshia Knight Pulliam, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne"
Drama series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Actor in a drama series: LL Cool J, "NCIS: Los Angeles"
Actress in a drama series: Regina King, "SouthLAnd"
Supporting actor in a drama series: James Pickens, Jr., "Grey's Anatomy"
Supporting actress in a drama series: Archie Panjabi, "The Good Wife"
TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: "Thurgood"
Actor in a TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: Laurence Fishburne, "Thurgood"
Actress in a TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: Taraji P. Henson, "Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story"
Actor in a daytime drama series: Emerson Brooks, "All My Children"
Actress in a daytime drama series: Tatyana Ali, "The Young and the Restless"
News/information, series or special: "Unsung"
Talk series: "Oprah's Lifeclass"
Reality series: "Dancing With the Stars"
Variety series or special: "Oprah Presents: Master Class"
Children's program: "I Can Be President: A Kid's-Eye View"
Performance in a children's program, series or special: Keke Palmer, "True Jackson, VP"
Writing:
Comedy series: Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, "The Game"
Dramatic series: Lolis Eric Elie, "Treme"
Motion picture: Ann Peacock, "The First Grader"
Directing:
Comedy series: Leonard R. Garner, Jr., "Rules of Engagement"
Dramatic series: Ernest Dickerson, "Treme"
Motion picture: Salim Akil, "Jumping the Broom"
Recording:
New artist: Diggy Simmons
Male artist: Cee Lo Green
Female artist: Jill Scott
Duo, group or collaboration: Mary J. Blige feat. Drake
Jazz album: George Benson, "Guitar Man"
Gospel album, traditional or contemporary: Kirk Franklin, "Hello Fear"
World music album: Sounds of Blackness, "Sounds of Blackness"
Music video: Jennifer Hudson, "Where You At"
Song: Kirk Franklin, "I Smile"
Album: Jennifer Hudson, "I Remember Me"
Literature:
Fiction: Reshonda Tate Billingsley, "Say Amen, Again"
Nonfiction: Hill Harper, "The Wealth Cure: Putting Money in Its Place"
Debut author: Lyah Le Flore, "The Strawberry Letter"
Biography/autobio graphy: Harry Belafonte, "My Song"
Instructional: T.D. Jakes, "The T.D. Jakes Relationship Bible: Life Lessons on Relationships from the Inspired Word of God"
Poetry: James Golden, "Afro Clouds & Nappy Rain: The Curtis Brown Poems"
Children: Tony Dungy (author), Ron Mazellan (illustrator), "You Can Be A Friend"
Youth/teens: Jeff Burlingame, "Jesse Owens: I Always Loved Running"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 14 hours ago See Ben Affleck's biggest moments onscreen and off