LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Winners of the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards, presented Friday in Los Angeles:

Motion Pictures:

Motion Picture: "The Help"

Actor in a motion picture: Laz Alonso, "Jumping the Broom"

Actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, "The Help"

Supporting actor in a motion picture: Mike Epps, "Jumping the Broom"

Supporting actress in a motion picture: Octavia Spencer, "The Help"

Independent motion picture: "Pariah"

Foreign motion picture: "In the Land of Blood and Honey"

Documentary, theatrical or television: "Sing Your Song"

Television:

Comedy series: "Tyler Perry's House of Payne"

Actor in a comedy series: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Reed Between the Lines"

Actress in a comedy series: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Reed Between the Lines"

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Nick Cannon, "Up All Night"

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Keshia Knight Pulliam, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne"

Drama series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Actor in a drama series: LL Cool J, "NCIS: Los Angeles"

Actress in a drama series: Regina King, "SouthLAnd"

Supporting actor in a drama series: James Pickens, Jr., "Grey's Anatomy"

Supporting actress in a drama series: Archie Panjabi, "The Good Wife"

TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: "Thurgood"

Actor in a TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: Laurence Fishburne, "Thurgood"

Actress in a TV movie, mini-series or dramatic special: Taraji P. Henson, "Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story"

Actor in a daytime drama series: Emerson Brooks, "All My Children"

Actress in a daytime drama series: Tatyana Ali, "The Young and the Restless"

News/information, series or special: "Unsung"

Talk series: "Oprah's Lifeclass"

Reality series: "Dancing With the Stars"

Variety series or special: "Oprah Presents: Master Class"

Children's program: "I Can Be President: A Kid's-Eye View"

Performance in a children's program, series or special: Keke Palmer, "True Jackson, VP"

Writing:

Comedy series: Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, "The Game"

Dramatic series: Lolis Eric Elie, "Treme"

Motion picture: Ann Peacock, "The First Grader"

Directing:

Comedy series: Leonard R. Garner, Jr., "Rules of Engagement"

Dramatic series: Ernest Dickerson, "Treme"

Motion picture: Salim Akil, "Jumping the Broom"

Recording:

New artist: Diggy Simmons

Male artist: Cee Lo Green

Female artist: Jill Scott

Duo, group or collaboration: Mary J. Blige feat. Drake

Jazz album: George Benson, "Guitar Man"

Gospel album, traditional or contemporary: Kirk Franklin, "Hello Fear"

World music album: Sounds of Blackness, "Sounds of Blackness"

Music video: Jennifer Hudson, "Where You At"

Song: Kirk Franklin, "I Smile"

Album: Jennifer Hudson, "I Remember Me"

Literature:

Fiction: Reshonda Tate Billingsley, "Say Amen, Again"

Nonfiction: Hill Harper, "The Wealth Cure: Putting Money in Its Place"

Debut author: Lyah Le Flore, "The Strawberry Letter"

Biography/autobio graphy: Harry Belafonte, "My Song"

Instructional: T.D. Jakes, "The T.D. Jakes Relationship Bible: Life Lessons on Relationships from the Inspired Word of God"

Poetry: James Golden, "Afro Clouds & Nappy Rain: The Curtis Brown Poems"

Children: Tony Dungy (author), Ron Mazellan (illustrator), "You Can Be A Friend"

Youth/teens: Jeff Burlingame, "Jesse Owens: I Always Loved Running"