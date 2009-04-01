Listen to Heidi Montag's New Single, "Look How I'm Doin"
Heidi Montag debuted her newest single, "Look How I'm Doin," on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show this morning. Listen here.
The catchy pop song was written by Cathy Dennis, who also penned Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" and Britney Spears' "Toxic."
Could the lyrics -- " Your excuses get better/you couldn't give me time" -- be about beau Spencer Pratt?
Look back at the couple's rollercoaster romance.
In a trailer for the Hills' fifth season (premiering Monday on MTV), Montag confronts Pratt about hitting on a bartender, which he denies.
"I don't know if Spencer and I can get through this," Montag tells her mom.
Tell Us: Do you like Heidi's new song?
