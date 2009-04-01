Heidi Montag debuted her newest single, "Look How I'm Doin," on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show this morning. Listen here.

The catchy pop song was written by Cathy Dennis, who also penned Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" and Britney Spears' "Toxic."

Could the lyrics -- " Your excuses get better/you couldn't give me time" -- be about beau Spencer Pratt?

In a trailer for the Hills' fifth season (premiering Monday on MTV), Montag confronts Pratt about hitting on a bartender, which he denies.

"I don't know if Spencer and I can get through this," Montag tells her mom.

