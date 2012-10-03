Celebs Who Have Done Good Deeds
By Stacie Anthony
In Hollywood, no good deed goes ... unnoticed. When celebs like Tyler Perry, Zoe Saldana and Russell Brand lend a helping hand or make a generous donation, you can bet it makes front-page news. And to celebrate our star heroes, let's click through to see which of our favorite celebs have done a good deed (or more!) in 2012.
Tyler Perry
Good Deed: Donated brand-new wheels
Tyler has played a man who did "Good Deeds" on the big screen -- and now he's a real-life benefactor. After hearing news reports that Alicia Day, a woman with cerebral palsy, had her specially equipped 2000 Chrysler Town & Country stolen from her driveway in Decatur, Ga., on Sept. 30, the filmmaker generously offered to replace her van. Alicia, who uses a wheelchair, tells WSB-TV that her mother relied on her van to take her to doctor appointments and to work at Home Depot, where she is a part-time greeter. And when she heard Tyler on the phone relaying the good news, Alicia said her "mouth just dropped."
