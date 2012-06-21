Listomania: Dudes Who Have Gone Nude

By Stacie Anthony

The Hollywood hotties of "Magic Mike" may be stripping down to their skivvies, but one thing is for certain: Googly-eyed audiences won't be seeing any full frontals from these gentlemen. But you're in luck, because we're taking a look back at male celebs who have taken the plunge and bared it all for everyone to see.

Adam Levine

"I spend most of my life naked. In fact, I often have to be told by the people around me that it's inappropriate to be as naked as I am. But I live in California, where it's always warm, so why not?" said Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who bared the truth -- and his bod -- in an interview with Cosmo UK.