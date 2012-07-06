By Stacie Anthony

Moguls, momagers, fashion designers, oh my! All kidding aside, these are just some of the various hats celeb mamas wear when they're not caring for their beautiful bundles of joy. Wonderwall has rounded up a diverse roster of Hollywood's most powerful moms who define the art of multi-tasking.

Most Powerful Fashion Designer Mom

From pop star to fashion designer, Jessica Simpson proves she has a knack for spotting trends, which also helped build her enormous fashion empire. Just a few weeks after she welcomed her daughter, Maxwell Drew, the fashion power player announced her partnership with Destination Maternity to design her latest collection, Jessica Simpson Maternity. After teaming up with weight watchers to help slim down after baby, the new mom announced that she was expecting again!