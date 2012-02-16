Entertainment Tonight -- The stars of TLC's "Little People, Big World" are speaking out about Rosie O'Donnell's "fear and anxiety" around little people.

Speaking to Willie Geist on the "Today Show" Thursday, Amy Roloff said the remarks saddened her and reflect an attitude held by many other people she's encountered. "I was taken back. I was sad, really, to hear that from someone," she said. "It has been an attitude. To think of yourself in one way and to have someone else think of you that way, it plays on you," Amy added.

Following Amy's appearance on "Today," O'Donnell apologized via Twitter. "@amyroloffCF - i am sorry my words hurt u and made u sad - they were ineloquently phrased - i apologize and am pained at my own inadequacy," posted O'Donnell, shortly after she was contacted by the Little People of America.

But she said O'Donnell's comments did provide an opportunity to educate the public about how many little people are living very successful lives. "Like Matt and I have talked about, it does give us an opportunity to validate what we have done, what other little people have done. There's still work to do and you're never going to get rid of it, totally. But if we can continue to open that door up more, I think it's great.

During an interview with Chelsea Handler on her OWN television show, O'Donnell said: "I'm a little ashamed about it [but] I have a mild fear or anxiety around little people. The problem with me is I can't put the two things together. This is an adult person, a little person ... it's so hard for me."

Amy, Matt and their children can be seen in a special edition of"Little People, Big World" this Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

