Little Women, Big Men

Daily Beast takes a look at vertically challenged couples.

Jada Pinkett Smith (5') and Will Smith (6'2")

In 1990, Jada Pinkett was considered too short to play Will Smith's girlfriend when she auditioned for The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." But the two remained friends, began dating in 1995, and were married two years later. Not that Will Smith prefers everything petite -- last month, he caused a controversy in New York when his 53-foot Men in Black trailer upset neighbors in Soho.

