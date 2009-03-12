NEW YORK (AP) -- The Grammys will be held a bit earlier in 2010.

The 52nd annual awards will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Neil Portnow, president and CEO of The Recording Academy, says the academy is "delighted to host the world's premiere music event in our hometown again."

This year's show aired Feb. 8. The unlikely pairing of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss that produced the hit album "Raising Sand" won five Grammys, including album of the year.

