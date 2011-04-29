NEW YORK (AP) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton may have had a traditional wedding, but the Internet traffic that accompanied the ceremony was something very new for the Royal family.

Millions followed the affair in live streams on their computers, all the while commenting on social media sites. Among the many outlets webcasting the event was the Royal family itself, whose YouTube page offered live video and tweets from the prince's official residence.

Akamai Technologies Inc., which delivers about 20 percent of the world's Internet traffic, said that global page views peaked at nearly 5.4 million per minute this morning. That was good enough for the sixth largest amount of traffic ever, but well shy of the record of 10.4 million page views per minute set during the World Cup last year.