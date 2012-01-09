The haterade is flowing freely at the Bachelor mansion!

Normally it takes weeks for the women to start in-fighting on The Bachelor, but as Monday's episode of Ben Flajnik's season shows, the claws came out almost instantly when it came to bachelorette Blakeley.

Tagging along with 11 other bachelorettes during a group date in Flajnik's hometown of Sonoma, Calif., the 34-year-old VIP cocktail waitress angered the women when she quickly tried to jockey for precious one-on-one time with Flajnik.

"There's a rose on the line and my strategy is to just be me," Blakeley said on Monday's show. "There isn't really competition between me and anyone else. I know what I want and if the opportunity presents itself, I'll go after it. I want him to want me over everyone else."

Praised by Flajnik, 29, for "owning" the date and "making the most of her conversations with me," Blakeley became an instant target after securing the date rose.

"She's one of those people who's ridiculously full of s--t," sniped Samantha. "I feel really sad for people like Blakeley. She's such a cougar. She's just so, so desperate. I'm just [mad] that a candy striping hooker is taken seriously enough to be given a rose."

Samantha may have taken Blakeley's behavior personally, but it was outspoken Jaclyn who deemed the waitress a "horse face" and spoke for the rest of the house. "There's a reason she doesn't get along with everyone. It's not like we're sitting around saying 'let's all beat up on Blakeley today.' It's because she's a bitch!" she seethed during the night's cocktail party.

When it came to Monday's rose ceremony, Blakeley may have been safe, but two other bachelorettes -- Shawn and blogger Jenna -- weren't as lucky.

"I feel sick," Jenna said, breaking down after her elimination. "I just can't believe it. Are you kidding me? I'm mortified."

Next week, the remaining bachelorettes travel to San Francisco -- and a familiar face from Flajnik's past returns to confront him, angering the women.

