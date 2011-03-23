Elizabeth Taylor's marriages, and her comments about them. All except one ended in divorce; her marriage to Michael Todd ended with his death in a plane crash. (Dates are for final divorce decree.)

RELATED: Photos of Taylor through the years

Conrad Nicholas "Nicky" Hilton, hotel heir, 1950-51: "Dazzled by his charm and apparent sophistication, driven by feelings that could not be indulged outside of marriage, desperate to live a life independent of my parents and the studio, I closed my eyes to the problems and walked radiantly down the aisle. Before our honeymoon was over, my eyes were opened."

Michael Wilding, actor, 1952-57: "Michael Wilding was a wonderful man and I loved him dearly. Our friendship continued until his death several years ago, but in the `50s the strains on our marriage were too much for it to survive. We were so very different."

Michael Todd, producer, 1957-58: "He was 25 years my senior and eternally young. I could hardly keep up with him. He was the most energetic man I've ever known and he made our short 18 months together one of the most intensely glorious times of my life. ... I have had two great loves in my life. Mike Todd was the first."

RELATED: A note of personal appreciation for Taylor's career

Eddie Fisher, singer, 1959-64: "He and Mike had been good friends and it seemed natural we should try to comfort each other for our loss. ... In hindsight, I know I wasn't thinking straight. At the time I thought he needed me and I needed him. The press made much of Eddie's leaving his wife, Debbie Reynolds, but Eddie and Debbie's marriage was in trouble long before I hit the scene."

Richard Burton, actor, 1964-74; 1975-76: "Since I was a little girl, I believed I was a child of destiny, and if that is true Richard Burton was surely my fate. Certainly for a very long time he was my life. Despite what the press wrote at the beginning of our affair, I never regretted a moment of it."

John Warner, 1976-82: "Our first year of marriage had been spent on the intimate, challenging high of campaigning together for one goal — his winning the Senate seat. I cannot tell you how happy and proud I was of him ... yes, and of myself."

Larry Fortensky, construction worker, 1991-1997: "Life is good and sweet and we love each other and each day as it comes, and we want to share our happiness with family and friends. I always said I would get married one more time and with God's blessings, this is it, forever."

RELATED: Celebrities react to Taylor's death