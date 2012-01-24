NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City auction will feature a 17th century portrait that hung in Elizabeth Taylor's Bel Air home. It was only recently reattributed to the Dutch master Frans Hals (halz).

"Portrait of a Man" will be offered Wednesday at Christie's. The presale estimate is up to $1 million.

In 1974, a scholar attributed it to one of Hals' followers, based on a photo of the work.

Christie's says it was reattributed to Hals last year by a former curator at Holland's Frans Hals Museum.

Taylor received the painting from her art dealer father.

Christie's London will sell other paintings from Taylor's collection on Feb. 7-8.

The Hals work was the only Old Master in her collection.

The actress died in March at age 79.