LONDON (AP) -- The gown that an 18-year-old Elizabeth Taylor wore for her first wedding to hotel heir Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr. has fetched 121,875 pounds ($187,931) at a London auction.

Christie's director Nicolette Tomkinson said Wednesday's sale price, more than double the highest estimate, reflected the gown's significance in the history of film and fashion.

Taylor wore the cream-colored, seed pearl-encrusted satin dress -- complete with waist-cinching built-in corset -- in May 1950, the first of her eight weddings. Hundreds of guests, including Gene Kelly, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, turned up, and studio MGM boasted that "more stars than there are in heaven" attended.

Taylor and Hilton divorced months later, and the actress went on to wed seven more times. She died in 2011 at the age of 79.