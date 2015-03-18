Liza Minelli is seeking help.

The 69-year-old singer-actress has checked into rehab, her rep confirmed to ET.

"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so," her rep said in a statement.

Minnelli has been open about her past trips to rehab, including a stint in 2004, and her battle with alcoholism.

"This is a disease, and the sooner we know that the better," she told James Lipton on a 2006 episode of Inside the Actors Studio. "It's a disease you don't have to succumb to."

The Cabaret star's rep said that "she is currently making excellent progress at an undisclosed facility."