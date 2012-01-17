NEW YORK (AP) -- After seven years with a no-host format, the Grammys will have an emcee — LL Cool J.

The Grammy-winning rapper and actor says the Feb. 12 broadcast is "gonna be a great night" and says his hosting duties are a dream come true.

The Recording Academy has already named some performers — the Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Jason Aldean.

While it will be LL Cool J's first time hosting the Grammys. He has hosted the live Grammy nominations concert since it began in 2008.

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The rap legend is a star on the network's "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The Recording Academy seems to have a thing for rappers-turned-actor s. The last host of the Grammys was Queen Latifah.

