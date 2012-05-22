Cannes, France (AP) -- British director Ken Loach's new movie "The Angels' Share" is set in Scotland — the perfect excuse to bring out the kilts in Cannes.

With a Scottish cast, it tells the tale of a young unemployed trouble-maker who finds redemption through whisky — a result of his fine palate, not through turning to drink.

The film — showing in competition at the French festival — then matures into a liquor heist, with newcomer Paul Brannigan playing Robbie, a young Scottish criminal.

At a beach reception for the movie ahead of the world premiere Tuesday night the cast wouldn't confess what was under their kilts.

But Brannigan promises if they win the Palme D'Or prize they'll be happy to show people.

The Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27.