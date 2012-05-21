CANNES, France (AP) -- Paul Brannigan, the untrained actor who stars in Ken Loach's latest movie, has gone from unemployment in Glasgow to nude scenes with Scarlet Johansson, but he still doesn't have a job.

That says something for the veracity of "The Angels' Share," a comedy from Loach that raises youth unemployment and urban violence issues.

Brannigan's performance as Robbie, a troubled lad who discovers he has a nose for fine whiskey, won him a part in "Under The Skin," in which he shares a love scene with Johansson.

"The Angels' Share" screens Tuesday at Cannes Film Festival. But Brannigan says once he returns home he will be unemployed.

He says there are "thousands and thousands of kids like Robbie in Glasgow."

The movie is competing for the Palme d'Or at the festival.