BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith, James Taylor and Jimmy Buffett are returning to Massachusetts to join artists with ties to the state for a benefit concert for victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Tickets for the show scheduled for Thursday at the TD Garden sold out in minutes after they went on sale May 6. Proceeds will benefit One Fund Boston, the compensation fund established by Gov. Deval Patrick and Boston Mayor Thomas Menino to help those injured in the April 15 bombings and the families of three people killed.

Other confirmed acts include Jason Aldean, Boston, Extreme, Godsmack, The J. Geils Band, Carole King and New Kids on the Block.

Comedians Dane Cook and Steven Wright are also included in the lineup.