SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- The director of the Dominican Republic's Miss Universe contest said Thursday that the international pageant may be held in the Caribbean country this year.

Magaly Febles told The Associated Press that the New York-based organization is waiting for Dominican tourism officials to approve its request to hold the pageant there. She says the country meets all the requirements to host the event, adding that organization officials liked the facilities they toured.

Tourist Department spokesman Napoleon de la Cruz said officials had no comment.

Brenda Mendoza, a spokeswoman for Miss Universe, said neither the date nor location of the 2012 pageant have been announced, and added that the Dominican Republic is not confirmed as the host site.

In the 61st pageant held this year, Angola native Leila Lopes will crown her successor.