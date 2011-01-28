Former "Melrose Place" star Amy Locane has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a fatal car crash she was involved in last year.

The actress is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and assault by automobile after she struck another vehicle as it turned into a driveway in Montgomery, N.J. in June.

Driver Fred Seeman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries while his passenger, wife Helen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locane was arrested after cops detected alcohol on her breath, reports the Associated Press.

The 39-year-old, who remains free on $50,000 bail, is seeking to have the indictment dismissed.