A Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesperson confirms to ET that Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner had a "physical altercation" in December.

ET has learned that police went to Wagner's house, a report was taken, and then given to the city attorney, who wants to talk to the on-again, off-again couple about the law and crossing the line.

No charges have been filed, and Locklear and Wagner will be called into the attorney's office in a few weeks.

Last week, Locklear was taken to Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after she had taken an ill-advised combination of drugs and alcohol.

A source tells ET that Locklear was "having a hard time" with her relationship with Wagner, and that although they had called off their engagement, they had gotten back together, but had recently broken up again. The source reports that a major issue in her relationship with Wagner is that he is sober and she is not.