PARIS (AP) — Art is often seen as lofty — but perhaps none more than a new roof installation in Paris that's only visible from the top of the Eiffel Tower.

The work, a huge 700-square-meter (7,500-square-foot) painting of black and white horseshoe shapes, was unveiled Thursday to bird's-eye spectators some 116 meters (380 fe-et) up the iconic iron monument.

The painting was made by Aboriginal artist Lena Nyadbi on the roof of the adjacent Quai Branly museum and commissioned by architect Jean Nouvel.

For art lovers who do not wish to pay €8.50 ($11) to climb the tower, organizers say it's also visible on Google Earth.