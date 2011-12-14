LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles courthouse to update a judge on how she's faring under strict new probation guidelines.

The actress was 10 minutes early for the routine hearing held before Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner.

The judge last month imposed new requirements on the starlet and required monthly court appearances until March.

Lohan is doing her community service at the county morgue and undergoing counseling sessions.

Her spokesman Steve Honig said the actress has met or exceeded the judge's requirements and is working hard to end her probation for a 2007 drunken driving case and a grand theft case filed earlier this year.

Lohan has been reporting regularly for work at the morgue since being repeatedly threatened with a long jail sentence if she failed to complete the terms of her probation.

The hearing is without the usual drama that precedes Lohan's recent court appearances, which have focused on the actress' shortcomings by missing court-ordered therapy sessions and getting booted from a community service assignment at a women's shelter.

The "Mean Girls" star spent less than five hours at a jail last month as part of a 30-day sentence imposed by Judge Stephanie Sautner for Lohan's continued misbehavior.

The judge is requiring the starlet to report on her progress monthly and it appears Lohan has been successful in meeting the goals.

"She's been doing fine," Deputy Chief Coroner Ed Winter said Tuesday, saying the actress has been showing up, working and leaving without incident.

He said he did not know how many hours Lohan had completed.

Lohan remains on probation for a 2007 drunken driving case and a misdemeanor grand theft case filed after she took a $2,500 necklace without permission.

She has consistently struggled with the terms of her various sentences, which have included jail terms, rehab, community service and counseling.

Her appearance Wednesday came days before a Playboy issue featuring Lohan in a mostly nude pictorial hits newsstands. The magazine released the issue online early after photos of the Marilyn Monroe-inspired spread leaked out online.

Follow Anthony McCartney at http://twitter.com/mccartneyAP