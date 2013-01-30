LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan has arrived for a court hearing in her misdemeanor reckless driving case.

The "Liz and Dick" star appeared Wednesday at the Los Angeles courthouse. It's the first time in nearly a year that she has been required to be in court.

The hearing will be in the courtroom of Judge Stephanie Sautner, who previously sentenced Lohan to jail, house arrest and morgue cleanup detail.

The latest hearing is primarily to handle any issues in advance of a trial scheduled for February on three misdemeanor counts.

Lohan has pleaded not guilty to lying to police, reckless driving and obstructing officers from performing their duties.

Authorities suspect she was lying when she said she wasn't behind the wheel as her sports car crashed in June on Pacific Coast Highway.

