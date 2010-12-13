Lindsay Lohan is set to leave rehab on Tuesday to attend a court hearing about a photographer's lawsuit against the star's fashion company.

Scott Nathan filed papers in April alleging he was hired to take shots of the "Mean Girls" actress for her clothing label, 6126, in return for a one percent interest in the business.

RELATED: Celebrity Courtroom Couture

But he claims he has received no payment, and is seeking unspecified damages. He is also suing Universal Music Group for copyright infringement and breach of contract, alleging one of his photographs was used on the cover of Lohan's single, "Bossy."

A settlement conference between Lohan's lawyers and Nathan's legal team is scheduled at a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, and Lohan is expected to attend the hearing, according to EOnline.

RELATED: Stars who fought the law in 2010

Nathan's lawyer, Phillip Nevinny, tells the website, "I think this is an example of yet another corporate entity running over the rights of an artist. It is just wrong on every level. We are confident of our position and the truth will come out in trial."

RELATED: Lindsay is upset with Paltrow over 'Glee' spoof

Lohan is currently undergoing a three-month, court-ordered stay at California's Betty Ford Clinic after failing two drug tests, and is expected to remain in the facility until next year.