By Jon Warech

Lindsay Lohan has reconnected with an old pal and seems instantly up to her old ways.

The "Mean Girls" star, who was out partying in Malibu on Friday night with Paris and Nicky Hilton, tripped and fell while out on the town. Who is to blame? Lohan says the paparazzi.

"Omg, I'm so embarrassed, paparazzi just blinded me with flashes again, as I was walking into dinner," Lohan tweeted Friday night. "They pushed me and I tripped, hurt."

Not new to stumbling around town, Lohan also fell while exiting a New York City bar back in March.