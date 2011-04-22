Lohan gets jail sentence for probation violation
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has sentenced Lindsay Lohan to 120 days in jail for a probation violation after hearing evidence against the actress in a theft case.
Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, says she will appeal the ruling, which will allow the actress to post bail.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner also ordered Lohan to serve more than 400 hours of community service, including 300 hours at a women's center.
The ruling came after Sautner reduced Lohan's grand theft case down to a misdemeanor and after prosecutors gave their case against the actress. It will be Lohan's fourth jail stint.
