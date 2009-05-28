CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan's troubled father has been charged with making a threatening phone call to his girlfriend.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office on Long Island says Lohan surrendered last month on a charge of aggravated harassment.

Prosecutors say he threatened to kill himself and 34-year-old Erin Muller if she left him.

Lohan denies to Newsday that he made threats and predicts vindication. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Michael Lohan was released from prison in 2007 after serving nearly two years for attempted assault and driving while intoxicated.

Lindsay Lohan reportedly has no contact with her father, who is due back in court next month.