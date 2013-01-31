LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan sued her former collaborators on a clothing line on Thursday, seeking more than $1.1 million and renewed control of the brand's trademarks.

The lawsuit claims that a clothing manufacturer who previously worked with Lohan continues to sell items under the actress's 6126 Collection, which started out as a legging brand and had ambitions to expand into other clothing items.

The breach of contract, fraud and trademark infringement lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles federal court seeks royalties and other payments from D.N.A.M. Apparel Industries LLC.

The suit claims D.N.A.M. has failed to pay Lohan more than $1 million in royalties and has not abided by an agreement to seek the "Liz & Dick" star's input on merchandise.

D.N.A.M. also agreed to promote and expand the 6126 into swimwear, cosmetics and other apparel and open a showroom in New York, according to the lawsuit.

The case asks a judge to order the company to stop using the 6126 name and trademarks. Lohan named the clothing line after the June 1, 1926, birthdate of her idol, Marilyn Monroe.

A phone number for D.N.A.M. Apparel was unanswered on Thursday morning, and other attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.

"Lindsay's very passionate about her apparel line and about designing," her attorney Perry Wander said. "The purpose of this suit is to wrest control of her trademark away from this company that's been selling items overseas and online under the 6126 trademark."

He said Lohan is looking forward to designing a new line and will negotiate with a new company to license her trademarks.

The actress, who faces possible jail time over charges that she lied to police about a car crash, briefly appeared in a criminal court on Wednesday.

