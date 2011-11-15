TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Actress Lindsay Lohan's estranged father is scheduled to appear in court in Florida on domestic violence charges.

Hillsborough County court records show Michael Lohan is scheduled for a bond hearing in Tampa at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old Lohan was first arrested in Tampa on Oct. 25. His bail was set at $5,000. A judge warned him not to make any contact with Kate Major, his on-and-off girlfriend. Two days later, he was accused of violating the terms of his release by making a harassing phone call to her just hours after being released from jail.