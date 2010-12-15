Lindsay Lohan's family members are swapping their traditional New York Christmas for a festive break on the West Coast so the troubled actress can join in the celebrations.

RELATED: See which celebs have been doing their holiday shopping

The "Mean Girls" star is currently serving out a three-month, court-ordered stint at the Betty Ford clinic in California and she won't be allowed to leave the state for the holidays.

So Lohan's mother, Dina, is moving the family to California for Christmas.

RELATED: Learn all about 'Mean Girls'

She tells E! Online, "I will be spending Christmas and New Year's (sic) with all of my children (in California). Ali and Michael Jr.'s birthdays are coming up this month, so we've got to get through those first, but I will be with all of my children this holiday."

Lohan was given day release from the center to spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Presents for all of the techie geeks in your life