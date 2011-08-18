Looks like someone has a serious case of the giggles!

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper broke from his usual professional demeanor to have a good laugh about Gerard Depardieu's unfortunate airplane peeing incident. The host of Anderson Cooper 360, 44, dissolved into a giggling mess during a RidicuList segment in which he talked about the French actor, 62, peeing in the aisle of a City Jet flight from France to Ireland.

Cooper stays chill through the lighthearted, pun-laden clip on Wednesday night, but things take a turn when he gets stuck on a "Depar-doo" joke and he begins to laugh uncontrollably.

Cooper, ever the professional, manages to compose himself in time to finish the segment, apologizing and assuring the audience, "This has actually never happened to me!" Wiping his eyes he continues, "You always see this sort of thing on YouTube and you don't think it can actually happen to you!"

