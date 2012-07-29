Aly Reisman did mom and dad proud!

Along with teammate Gabby Douglas, the 18-year-old U.S. gymnast advanced into the women's overall finals during the preliminary competition Sunday night at the Summer Olympics in London -- scoring the fourth overall high score of the night, and besting longtime favorite Jordyn Wieber.

An unexpected sideshow during Reisman's performance on uneven bars: The priceless reactions of her parents Lynn and Ricky Raisman. Filmed while watching the routine from the stands, Lynn and Ricky let their nerves own nerves show right through, with Lynn squirming and wincing throughout as her husband stayed silent, pursing his lips tensely, and finally standing up to cheer once it was over.

"It was such a thrill to watch our daughter compete at the Olympic games," Lynn and Ricky told Us Weekly after the event. "We are so proud and happy she advanced to finals and can't wait for team finals. All the girls did so great, we are proud of them all."

Chatting with Us in May, Lynn marveled about her daughter's talent -- not just at gymnastics, but at multitasking.

"It's amazing to me how she balances schoolwork, gymnastics, and the social stuff and maintains the pressure . .. it's amazing!"

As for her own in-the-stands demeanor? "I try not to get her attention," Lynn told Us. "She doesn't like to see me on the floor."

