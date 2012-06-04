Sensitive firefighter Mark Orlando has officially begun his on-screen quest for love.

In Yahoo's hilarious new Bachelor spoof, Burning Love, Orlando (played by Ken Marino) is a little more honest than most dating show contestants about his hunt for "The One."

"I know I have a lot to give to a partner," Orlando tells the show's host, played by Michael Ian Black. "I just want someone to give it to . . . every night. And in the morning. And sometimes in the shower."

In episode two of the web series, which premieres Monday, the women vying for Orlando's affections take turns stealing the Bachelor away from one another at a cocktail party -- after he has only a few seconds with each.

Following the heartbreaking "hose" ceremony -- during which the firefighter hands out miniature golden hoses to the ladies he'd like to get to know better -- both the Ballerina (Ken Jeong) and the mysterious, bear-suited contestant, Dana, are sent packing.

"Maybe the bear suit wasn't such a good idea," Dana (who, underneath her bear suit, turns out to be Jennifer Aniston) tearfully confesses in her limo ride home, wiping her nose on the costume's furry sleeve.

Click on over to Yahoo to see more from the Ben Stiller-produced web series, which also features Adam Scott, Jake Pavelka, Malin Akerman, Kristen Bell, Christine Taylor and more.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LOL! Jennifer Aniston Wears a Bear Suit for Bachelor Spoof "Burning Love"