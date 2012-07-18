Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time!

Kate Hudson is no stranger to having her picture taken, but the Something Borrowed star didn't anticipate the swarm of paparazzi waiting outside New York City's Greenwich Hotel July 17. When Hudson, 33, and her fiance, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, 34, arrived at their temporary digs, Hudson kept her head down and her sunglasses on as they made their way inside.

But the photographers weren't waiting for Hudson, who had just returned stateside after an extended trip in Europe; they were waiting for Tom Cruise, 50, and his daughter, Suri, 6. A source previously confirmed to Us Weekly that Katie Holmes' ex flew overnight from California (where he's been filming Oblivion) to spend time with his little girl.

Once the father-daughter duo made it inside -- and past the pushy photographers -- they quickly made their way through the lobby. Despite the chaos, "Suri looked really happy and calm," an eyewitness tells Us. "Tom was smiling. He looked happy, too."

Though Holmes, 33, will retain primary physical custody of Suri, Tom will get to see his little girl often -- with certain provisions, of course.

"Katie wants to make sure the visits are in the context of him being a parent figure," an insider recently explained. "He adores Suri, but now he's afraid he won't be able to have a close relationship with her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LOL! Kate Hudson Gets Caught Up in Tom, Suri Cruise Melee!