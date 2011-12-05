It's the most wonderful time of the year -- just ask Michael Buble.

The 36-year-old singer teamed up with The Office's Ed Helms to film a digital short promoting his upcoming NBC holiday special, A Michael Buble Christmas.

"After this special airs we'll be household names, at which point we'll go on a worldwide tour. We'll be talking to NASA," Helms says. "We've literally been talking about a concert on the moon. Thank you, JFK, for that."

For more of the duo's hilarious holiday hijinks, watch the digital short above. A Michael Buble Christmas airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

