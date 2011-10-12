Heidi's Klum-over, Mellencamp's Cougar and More Funny Celeb Photos
By Jon Warech
For this photo of Heidi Klum at Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood, we asked our Facebook friends for a caption. Reader Shelby Myers came up with the winning submission: "I am so firing my agent..."
RELATED: Try your hand at next week's LOL Pic Caption Contest by befriending us on Facebook
By Jon Warech
For this photo of Heidi Klum at Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood, we asked our Facebook friends for a caption. Reader Shelby Myers came up with the winning submission: "I am so firing my agent..."
RELATED: Try your hand at next week's LOL Pic Caption Contest by befriending us on Facebook