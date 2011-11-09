LOL Pics

Reese Makes an Angry Face, Plus More Funny Celeb Photos

Splash News 1 / 17

By Drew Mackie

In captioning this shot of Reese Witherspoon showing off her angry face, we asked our Facebook readers for help. This week's winner? Shanda Shinkle Weatherby, who wrote, "Can't believe I had to give up my python purse!"

RELATED: Get the story on Reese's controversial snakeskin handbag

Up NextHBO's best
Splash News 1 / 17

By Drew Mackie

In captioning this shot of Reese Witherspoon showing off her angry face, we asked our Facebook readers for help. This week's winner? Shanda Shinkle Weatherby, who wrote, "Can't believe I had to give up my python purse!"

RELATED: Get the story on Reese's controversial snakeskin handbag

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries