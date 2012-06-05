Sizzling seniors indeed!

When TV Land's Hot in Cleveland wraps its fourth season Wednesday, Betty White's Elka will introduce the ladies to a very special man in her life: Her trusted confidant and hairdresser, Pierre, played by none other than Regis Philbin.

Demanding to know how Elka's coif stays so perfect, Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli) accompanies her pal to the hair salon and meets the man himself. "Elka, you sexy beast! I want to snap you in two and suck out the middle," bellows an effeminate Philbin -- clad in pink pants and a printed button-down top -- in this preview clip.

After saying hello to Melanie -- who briefly considers leaving her hairstylist for Elka's mane man -- Pierre beckons White's character to his hairstyling station. "If that fabulous tushy isn't in that chair in 20 seconds, it's going to be in my hands," he over exaggerates.

Watch more of Elka's interaction with guest star Philbin in the clip above before Hot in Cleveland's season finale -- which features David Spade and ends in a shocking cliffhanger for one of the ladies -- airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on TV Land.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LOL! Regis Philbin Flirts With Betty White on Hot in Cleveland