Victoria Beckham wants a piece of the Ewing family dynasty!

While visiting Dallas, Texas for an in-store appearance at Neiman Marcus Nov. 14, the 38-year-old fashion designer tweeted a series of silly pictures of her face superimposed on actress Victoria Principal's body in cast shots from the TV classic Dallas.

"I always wanted to be in Dallas and here I am!" Posh Spice wrote in one caption. "Spot the difference with Victoria!"

The married mother of four also referenced one of the most famous scenes in 1986 when Bobby Ewing (Patrick Duffy) returned to the show -- despite being killed off the previous year -- making the entire season a dream to his then-wife, Pam Barnes (Principal).

"Dallas was all a dream!" the style icon tweeted. "Love, Victoria Principal Beckham."

