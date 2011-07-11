Ever-so-quotable royals!

Prince William and Duchess Kate managed to effortlessly charm -- and amuse! -- folks throughout North America during their memorable 11-day tour of Canada and California, which wrapped up Sunday.

Us Weekly looks back on the royal couple's funniest, cutest quips (nude pics! Will's hair! Poor Harry!) during their tour.

PHOTOS: Will and Kate meet Hollywood's best and brightest at the BAFTAs

"Have you guys ever seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? No? It's a cartoon much cooler than it sounds." William, to a young pottery class at Inner City Arts, a program for disadvantaged children in L.A.'s Skid Row.

"William had to do his hair!" Kate, apologizing to a fan on the red carpet for their tardiness at Saturday's BAFTA Brits to Watch bash at the Belasco Theater.

PHOTOS: All of Kate's ravishing looks during the royal tour

"I'm sure you know by now," Kate, to a reporter asking about what designer she was wearing (Jenny Packham!) at The Foundation Polo Challenge, held Saturday at the e Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

"In terms of coming back, that depends on the result out there today. I'm not a good loser," William, before winning the game at the Foundation Polo Challenge.

"You're not going to do something that'll take our clothes off, are you?" William, at a tech demonstration that used a photo of him and Kate on their wedding day.

PHOTOS: Look back on the royal wedding

"Maybe next time!" Kate, after losing to William in a dragon boat race on July 4 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

"My low-flying Apache, very average brother..." William taking a jab at little brother Harry during his speech at Sunday's ServiceNation: Mission Serve, "Hiring Our Heroes Los Angeles" military job fair in Culver City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Their most romantic moments

World-famous bride Kate really wants to see Bridesmaids! "I was standing next to Paul Feig, who directed Bridesmaids and we were joking that it was a good thing [Kate] didn't see Bridesmaids before she got married, or she might have been a runaway bride! Although [Kate] said she wanted to see it!" -Actress Dana Delaney, who met Kate at a Friday event in Beverly Hills

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly