Fictional characters Lord Voldemort and Mary Poppins may have been absent from the London Olympics Closing Ceremony in England on Sunday, but the event did boast an impressive round-up of the top British musical acts of through the years.

Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton were on hand to witness the formal but energetic ceremony that marks the conclusion of the past two weeks in which the USA won 104 medals, China took 87 and Great Britain received 65.

Among the evening's performances: "Our House," by Madness, "Little Bird" by Annie Lenox, "Right Here, Right Now," by Fatboy Slim, "Price Tag" by Jessie J and ditties by George Michael, Emili Sande and Neil Tennant.

Representing Brit pop music of today: One Direction, who performed their hit, "What Makes You Beautiful..

Around two hours into the ceremony, one of the evening's most-anticipated performances finally took place -- the on-stage reunion of the Spice Girls.

Each stepping out of her own decked-out black taxi cab, the ladies, who last performed together in 2008, looked positively stunning and ageless while treating fans to "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life." Geri Halliwell, 39, paid tribute to her homeland in a Union Jack-inspired red mini, Melanie Brown channeled her inner J.Lo in a nude sparkly catsuit, Victoria Beckham looked runway-worthy in a black mini with a long train, Emma Bunton brightened up in a neon pink mini, and Melanie Chisholm looked retro-chic in a sleek white, bell bottom jumpsuit.

Later, Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, who just gave birth to baby No. 2 in July, sashayed her way across the stage as her native Brazil put on a performance commemorating their torch-holding status for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Among the other highlights before the Olympic torch was extinguished: Russell Brand riding a technicolor bus while singing a Willy Wonka/The Beatles mash-up, 1990s boy band Take That, and a tribute to the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

To see off London as the Games' third Olympic host, The Who marked the end of the three-hour ceremony by performing a medley of their biggest hits.

