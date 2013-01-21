LONDON (AP) — A new exhibition is bringing the works of French Impressionist master Edouard Manet to London — although snow is delaying one painting's arrival.

The Royal Academy show focuses on Manet's portraits, with paintings of the artist, his family and famous friends, including artist Claude Monet and writer Emile Zola.

More than 50 works are to be exhibited, but one was missing from Tuesday's press preview.

"The Amazon" — a portrait of a woman on horseback — has been held up by snow-related delays at Heathrow airport, where hundreds of flights have been canceled.

It is on loan from Brazil's Museu de Sao Paulo Assis Chateaubriand.

Officials are confident the painting will arrive before the exhibition opens on Saturday.

"Manet: Portraying Life" runs in London through April 14.