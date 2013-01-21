LONDON (AP) — London's Olympic Park will partly reopen to the public this year for a series of summer rock concerts.

The London Legacy Development Corporation says the east London park will host the Hard Rock Calling and Wireless festivals in July under a deal with events promoter Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation also will hold other concerts in the park's Olympic Stadium over the summer after gaining exclusive rights to the venue.

The 560-acre (227-hectare) site of the 2012 Summer Games is due to reopen to the public in stages between July and early 2014.

Live Nation is leaving its previous venue in London's Hyde Park after friction over noise and timing restrictions. Last summer fans were angered when officials pulled the plug on a Bruce Springsteen-Paul McCartney duet in mid-song.