LONDON (AP) -- From heady foreign climes to the English winter: "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" is set in India but having its world premiere in chilly London.

It's certainly a change of temperature for the cast as the movie, directed by John Madden, sees a group of retirement-age Brits move to India to enjoy their elderly years in colorful Jaipur.

Dame Judi Dench, Tom Wilkinson, Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton will be among the cast on the red carpet Tuesday evening at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

Also attending is "Slumdog Millionaire" actor Dev Patel, who plays the guy who entices them all to his hotel in India, an adventure that changes their lives.

This culture shock comedy/drama opens in the U.K. and Ireland on Feb. 24.