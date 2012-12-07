LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have released a long-sealed autopsy report showing that rapper Notorious B.I.G. was shot four times in a 1997 drive-by shooting in Los Angeles that remains unsolved.

The report describes one of the shots as fatal to the rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. That shot tore through his left lung, heart and colon.

The killing has been the subject of police and FBI investigations and remains one of Los Angeles' highest-profile unsolved homicides. Wallace was killed after leaving a music industry event.

Chief Coroner Investigator Craig Harvey says a security hold placed on the report's release was lifted last week.

A phone message left for an attorney who represents Wallace's family and widow, Faith Evans, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.