Eva Longoria narrowly escaped an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on U.S. TV when her suit jacket popped open, revealing she had no shirt or bra underneath.

The "Desperate Housewives" star sat down for a chat with talk show host David Letterman on Wednesday to discuss her new cookbook, "Eva's Kitchen," but she was taken aback when a button on her top came loose.

It took several moments before Longoria realized she was flashing more flesh than intended, prompting her to pull the garment together as she gasped, "Oh, my button! I'm sorry. You didn't see anything. Oh my God!"

Earlier Letterman had remarked on the actress's racy attire when she said she had donned a tuxedo for the interview, telling her, "Or part of one."

